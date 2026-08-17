Istanbul Airport sets new daily flight and passenger record

The IGA Istanbul Airport reached its highest daily number of flights and passengers in Türkiye and Europe with some 290,287 passengers aboard 1,739 flights on Aug. 16, Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said in a recent statement.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that the air hub's strategic importance in global aviation continues to grow.

"The Istanbul Airport ranks among leading airports worldwide with its capacity, strong infrastructure, and high quality services," he said.

"This new record once again underlines the strong position our airport attained as a global hub," he added.





