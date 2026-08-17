7 killed in stampede at temple in India

At least seven women were killed and several injured when a stampede took place at a temple in India's eastern state of Bihar, officials said.

The incident occurred early Monday at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai district when a "rumor spread that a live wire had fallen on the devotees," said Shailendra Kumar, a senior civil official.

"A electricity pole fell and a rumor spread that a live wire had fallen on the devotees. This triggered pressure on the women's queue and women fell on top of each other," he said.

Kumar said seven devotees died and the exact number of injured is being ascertained.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote on the US social media platform X that "necessary instructions have been issued to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured."





