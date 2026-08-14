Trump confirms USS Abraham Lincoln to be replaced in Middle East

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is being replaced in the Middle East, following concerns over prolonged deployment conditions faced by American sailors.

"That ship is moving right now, or very shortly, and it's being replaced with another very similar ship," Trump told reporters when asked about the concerns raised by families of service members aboard the Lincoln.

Asked whether the deployment had gone on too long, Trump responded: "No. Not nearly long enough."

The US is planning to send the USS George Washington to the Middle East to replace the Lincoln as part of a previously scheduled rotation, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days, with no port call in the last 200 days, according to the Journal.

The carrier began its deployment in November and was redirected to the Middle East in January ahead of the US war with Iran.

The recent move came after Sen. Richard Blumenthal raised concerns in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, citing reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns, and mail disruptions that have delayed care packages for months.

- 'The USS Abraham Lincoln crushed their deployment'

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao also announced on Friday that the USS Abraham Lincoln is returning to the US.

"The USS Abraham Lincoln crushed their deployment and will return home soon as part of a planned rotation. Details will come but let me be clear: the safety and security of our Sailors and Marines always comes first," Cao said in a ststement.

"Mission accomplishment. Troop Welfare. This is how we lead."

He said Lincoln's deployment was extended "because the mission demanded it."

"Deployments are hard. Combat operations make them harder. War is hell and normal routines are disrupted. One of the hardest aspects about warfighting beyond knowingly placing our service members in harm's way is that even with the best planning and communication, change and uncertainty will always be in play. Our success depends on how we adapt."

According to figures released by Cao, the carrier spent 266 days deployed, including 200 days in a combat zone. Its aircraft conducted more than 10,000 sorties and dropped more than 1.5 million pounds of ordnance, he said.

Cao acknowledged challenges during the deployment, including a small number of sailors and Marines who received mental health treatment. He said there were no deaths associated with those cases.