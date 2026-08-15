22 oxygen stations out of service in Gaza amid Israeli blockade: Health Ministry

At least 22 of the Gaza Strip's 34 oxygen stations have been forced out of service, the Palestinian Health Ministry warned Saturday, saying the remaining facilities also risk shutting down amid the Israeli blockade and a severe shortage of spare parts.

The ministry said in a statement that the 12 stations still operating are working under "extremely complex technical and mechanical conditions," making it increasingly difficult to meet the oxygen needs of health facilities and medical service providers.

It added that the stations' operational capacity has been "completely depleted" and that they are running beyond maximum capacity amid increasingly frequent breakdowns.

Only four of the 30 devices used to fill oxygen cylinders remain operational, the ministry said, warning that they "could stop at any moment" because engineering teams cannot carry out emergency maintenance.

"The availability of oxygen is not a medical luxury; it is a lifeline for many vital and life-saving departments," it stressed.

The ministry warned that the remaining stations face "complete paralysis," threatening oxygen supplies to hospitals and patients receiving treatment at home.

It called for the "immediate and direct opening of channels" to bring in spare parts and technical equipment needed to repair the stations, as well as the urgent delivery of new oxygen stations.

The warning came after Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Aug. 12 that Israeli authorities continued to restrict the entry of engine oils and spare parts needed to operate hospital generators, ambulances, and other vital facilities, putting thousands of lives at risk.

In its latest report Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the Kerem Shalom crossing remains the only operational entry point for goods into Gaza, while restrictions continue on several essential supplies and types of equipment.

The latest World Health Organization data, published on Aug. 11 and covering the period through July 31, also showed major gaps in the availability of health resources and services across Gaza's medical facilities.

A ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, following an Israeli war that caused widespread destruction to the enclave's health system and infrastructure.





