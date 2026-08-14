Vietnam seizes nearly 1.2 tons of illegal ivory, animal bones shipped from Africa

Vietnamese authorities have seized nearly 1.2 metric tons (2,630 pounds) of illegal elephant ivory and about 80 kilograms (176 pounds) of animal bones hidden inside timber crates shipped from Africa, VietNamNet reported Friday.

The shipment, which arrived from the Republic of Congo in three containers, was intercepted at Quy Nhon Port in central Vietnam, according to Gia Lai Provincial Police.

Authorities began inspecting the cargo, which was declared as nearly 65 cubic meters (2,295 cubic feet) of sawn timber, on Aug. 6 after scanners detected suspicious empty spaces inside 12 reinforced wooden boxes.

Investigators found 221 pieces of elephant ivory weighing 1,193 kg (2,630 lb), along with 79.3 kg (175 lb) of animal bones.

The ivory and bones had been sealed in wax and concealed beneath timber to avoid detection.

Tests showed that the tusks came from elephants, while the bones were from big cats.

Both are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates international trade in endangered species.

Police launched a criminal investigation and temporarily detained several suspects linked to the importing company.

Officials said the case was one of the largest illegal wildlife trafficking cases uncovered in central Vietnam and the biggest seizure ever recorded at Quy Nhon Port.

The investigation into the suspected smuggling ring is ongoing.





