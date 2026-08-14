US CENTCOM chief pushing for renewed strikes on Iran, claims Israeli media

The head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) is pushing for the resumption of attacks on Iran, including strikes on oil, gas and electricity facilities, to increase pressure on Tehran, Israeli media claimed Thursday.

Israel's Channel 13, citing unnamed informed political sources, said Adm. Brad Cooper presented the proposal during a visit to Israel last week.

Cooper attended a meeting of the Israeli military's top operational forum alongside Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other senior commanders, the broadcaster said.

During the meeting, Cooper called for renewed fighting against Iran and attacks on national infrastructure, including facilities linked to the country's gas, oil and electricity industries, according to the channel.

"Striking infrastructure in Iran will change the rules of the game, will hurt the Iranians badly, and in the current situation they will not change their positions," Cooper was quoted as saying.

The CENTCOM chief reportedly told Israeli military officials that resuming the fighting could become the only option and that the US might need to conduct joint strikes with Israel against Iran.

According to the same sources, Cooper also presented his position to US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, while the proposal was conveyed to President Donald Trump.

The reported proposal comes despite US reports indicating that the likelihood of renewed conflict with Iran has decreased, and Washington has intensified efforts in recent days to end fighting in the region.

In a related development, CENTCOM announced Thursday the establishment of its first multinational attack-drone task force in cooperation with several Middle Eastern countries.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the Israeli broadcaster's claims.

The US and Iran agreed to a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire in April and later signed a deal on June 17, launching negotiations toward a final agreement. But the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.

On July 8-24, the US and Iran exchanged more military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran. Tehran responded by striking what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.



