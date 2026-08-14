Tax relief for donations was used for the therapy of Israeli soldiers

According to the British Declassified UK, which conducts investigative reports on the work of military and intelligence agencies, the Israel-based organization "Yahalom Foundation" directed its supporters in the UK to make their donations through "UK Toremet," a registered charity in the country.



The report stated that a 25% "Gift Aid" tax relief was added by the British government to donations made through this method.

In emails obtained by Declassified, it was reported that the Yahalom Foundation informed its supporters in the UK that if they made their donations through "the registered partner platform in the UK," full tax recognition would be provided and Gift Aid would be activated.



The report noted that among the Yahalom Foundation's donation projects were a £5,000 "therapeutic recovery journey" for soldiers returning from Gaza and individual psychological treatments.



Furthermore, the report stated that the organization also collected donations to build a £100,000 memorial hall for fallen Israeli soldiers.

UK Toremet, in a statement to Declassified UK, confirmed that it provided funding to the Yahalom Foundation for the purpose of "providing post-traumatic stress disorder treatment to its beneficiaries."



The organization argued that the funds were used only for the designated purpose, and that mental health treatment falls under medical and social support, which is a charitable purpose under British law.



The UK Charity Commission had previously stated that it was "not legal or acceptable" for a charity to raise funds to support the soldiers of a foreign army.