Russia, Ukraine trade overnight drone attacks on logistics, port infrastructure

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Friday over overnight drone attacks targeting logistics, port and other infrastructure, with Ukrainian authorities reporting at least three deaths and 22 injuries.

In Russia, acting Tver Governor Vitaly Korolev said on Russian social media platform Max that debris from a Ukrainian drone damaged the wall of a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, the country's largest online retailer, in the Kalininsky district.

"The resulting smoke was quickly extinguished. No employees were injured. Emergency services are on site to ensure the continued safety of the facility," Korolev said.

Wildberries confirmed the attack on Telegram, saying its logistics facility sustained minor damage but was evacuated in accordance with safety regulations. No goods were damaged.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Wildberries logistics facilities in a campaign that began in mid-July and has spread across several Russian regions.

Since July 18, Ukrainian drones have targeted Wildberries logistics centers in the Moscow, Tambov, Leningrad, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol regions, as well as in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Kyiv has accused the e-commerce retailer of playing a role in Moscow's military supply chain, while Moscow and Wildberries maintain that the facilities are purely civilian.

Separately, Leningrad Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reported damage and a fire at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga following a Ukrainian drone attack.

"All consequences of the attack in the port of Ust-Luga have been cleared. There are no casualties," Drozdenko later said, claiming 54 Ukrainian drones were downed during the attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down a total of 553 Ukrainian drones over 18 regions, as well as over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and Crimea.