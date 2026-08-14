2 killed, several injured in multi-vehicle collision near farmers’ protest in Netherlands

Two people were killed and several others injured Friday in a multi-vehicle collision on a motorway in the southern Netherlands, according to local media.

Four cars were involved in the accident on the A59 motorway near Heesch in the province of North Brabant, public broadcaster NOS reported, citing police.

The collision occurred at the end of a traffic jam formed as tractors traveled toward the city of Den Bosch for a farmers' protest, according to the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB).

The A59, which was already congested during the morning rush hour, was completely closed following the accident.

Although tractors are prohibited from using Dutch motorways, police and the Public Prosecution Service said earlier this week that they would not prevent them from doing so, citing the right to demonstrate.

The tractors traveled in the right-hand lane while other vehicles were allowed to pass in the left-hand lane. A traffic jam nevertheless developed before the collision occurred at the back of the queue.

The number of injured people and the identities of the victims were not immediately disclosed.

The farmers were heading to the North Brabant provincial government building to protest a plan to revoke the operating permits of five poultry farms.







