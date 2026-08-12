US, Greece discuss bilateral relations, global security issues

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgios Gerapetritis held a high-level discussion on Wednesday to review the partnership between Washington and Athens.

In a phone call, the diplomats focused on the importance of bilateral cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Rubio characterizing Greece as a "stalwart NATO ally."

Rubio reaffirmed the "strength" of the relationship across various sectors, including defense, energy, technology, and law enforcement, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said the phone call highlighted the "longstanding depth of strategic relations" and Greece's role as a "regional pillar of peace and stability."

The officials also addressed the latest developments in the Middle East and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran.