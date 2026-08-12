'Terror-Free Türkiye' process carried out with broad political, social consensus: Parliament speaker

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Wednesday said the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process has been carried out with a broad political and social consensus while preserving national sensitivities and the country's fundamental state structure.

"We tried to strike a balance in a way that would be accepted by the families of our martyrs, our veterans, the collective conscience and the overwhelming majority of society," Kurtulmus said at Anadolu's Editors' Desk program in Ankara.

He stressed that debates over the basic characteristics of the state had not emerged at any stage of the reporting process.

"The process has been conducted with a common determination that protects national sensitivities and the entire structure of the state. That is why it has received broad support," he said.

"Our nation can rest assured. A law prepared with such great care and adopted with such broad consensus will never harm our national interests," he added.

Referring to parliament's adoption of the framework law with 467 votes, Kurtulmus said the result reflected public backing for the initiative.

"The atmosphere of peace and well-being has been embraced by society as a whole. This is its reflection in politics," he said, adding that the vote represented "the nation's support for a Terror-Free Türkiye being reflected in politics."

He said Türkiye, as a country with regional ambitions in a difficult geography, must strengthen its internal unity.

"In such a difficult geography, Türkiye, as a country with aspirations, is obliged to fortify its inner stronghold. This process began with that understanding," he added.

Kurtulmus said the winners of the previous era were "imperialists with dirty hands and blood in their bags. "

"We will break this game. This is what the 467 votes mean to me. Türkiye has demonstrated this will," he further said.

He also argued that the model being developed could eventually become an international example.

"When the Türkiye model we have put forward is completed, it will set an example for the entire world and will be taught in universities," Kurtulmus said.

Calling for a broader style of politics, he said political actors should move beyond their own "echo chambers" and develop language that speaks to all segments of society.

"What matters is creating the political maturity and integration in which no Kurdish young person in this country will ever again say, 'I need to go to the mountains,'" he added.

The parliament speaker said he believes the political climate has matured and that Türkiye is now capable of drafting a new civilian constitution, adding that the current situation encourages such a step.





