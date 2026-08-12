New packaging rules take effect across EU, further protecting consumers

New rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) began applying across the EU on Wednesday, aiming to better protect consumers.

"The PPWR will further help tackle the environmental challenges caused by packaging and make Europe less dependent on imported fossil fuels from which plastic packaging is almost entirely made," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The measures will also help strengthen the Single Market for packaging and facilitate cross-border businesses through common rules," it added.

A key measure taking effect Thursday is a restriction on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food-contact packaging, meaning such packaging containing PFAS above strict limits can no longer be placed on the EU market.

According to the Commission, the measure is designed to reduce exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" — a group of highly persistent substances that can accumulate in the environment and the human body.

"The new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation is an investment in Europe's future: it will help reduce waste, increase recycling, make food-contact packaging safer for the consumers by limiting harmful substances such as PFAS, and reduce our dependence on virgin raw materials," said Jessika Roswall, commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy.





