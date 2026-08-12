Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight strikes that kill 4

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday renewed accusations against each other concerning overnight airstrikes, which local authorities in both countries said have killed at least four people.

Andrey Kravchenko, mayor of the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, said that one person was killed following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack which damaged civilian infrastructure.

"Most of the fires caused by falling debris have been extinguished. Emergency and operational services continue to work on the ground," Kravchenko said on Russian social media platform Max.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev separately wrote that eight others were injured due to strikes in the region, where Novorossiysk is situated, causing damage in other regional settlements such as Volna, Anapa, and Gelendzhik.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 502 Ukrainian drones over seven regions, including Krasnodar, as well as over the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa said that a residential building was damaged due to overnight Russian strikes.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties during the night strike. One residential building was destroyed. Municipal services quickly cleaned the area and closed all window openings," Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said that one person was killed and eight others injured due to strikes in the southeastern region over the past day, stating that an attack overnight hit a shopping center in one of Zaporizhzhia's residential areas, causing a fire.

Meanwhile, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said two people were killed after Russian attacks on the Tsentralnyi district of the southern region's administrative center.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that the country's air defenses downed 112 out of 138 drones launched by Russia. It also claimed that an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, and an unspecified number of Kh-35 guided cruise missiles were launched.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed striking a fuel and lubricants depot in Odesa, which it claimed supplies fuel to the Ukraine's Armed Forces.





