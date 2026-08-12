Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo married his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in a civil ceremony in Portugal.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced the marriage on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photograph showing off their wedding rings.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez met in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at a Gucci store at the time.

The couple became engaged in 2025, when Rodriguez shared a photograph of a large diamond ring on social media alongside the message: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

Ronaldo, 41, is one of the most decorated footballers in history, having played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in 2023.

The Portugal international has five children and shares two daughters with Rodriguez.





