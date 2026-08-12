2 killed in western India landslide

Two people were killed, and several others are feared to be trapped after a landslide in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Chirag Nagar, an area of Mumbai in Maharashtra state, early on Wednesday morning, and the rescue operation is underway, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the governing civic body of Mumbai, said in a statement.

"A landslide took place and some parts fell on nearby two to three rooms. As per the public, six to eight persons were trapped under debris. Rescue operation work is going on," the civic body said.

Ganesh Shinde, a senior police official in the area, said the landslide was triggered by the rains, and several teams are currently involved in the rescue operation.

Every year, India receives significant monsoon rains, which normally occur between June and September, causing floods and extensive property damage.





