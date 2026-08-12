Japanese premier asks Iran to help prevent escalation in Bab al-Mandab Strait

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked Iran to use its influence to help prevent further escalation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, according to the Iranian presidency.

The request came as Takaichi welcomed what she described as progress in negotiations between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz and expressed hope that the strategic waterway would reopen as soon as the talks were successfully concluded.

According to the statement, the Japanese premier also reiterated Tokyo's support for diplomatic efforts to end the war, saying such an approach was in the long-term interests of both Iran and the region.

For his part, Pezeshkian thanked Japan for supporting efforts to end the war and said Iran had "never sought instability" in the region.

He claimed that the US and Israel had undermined regional peace through what he described as aggression against Iran.

Pezeshkian said Iran had acted in accordance with international law and had consistently sought to improve relations with neighboring countries.

He also expressed hope that Japan's diplomatic efforts would help restore peace and stability in the region and prevent further conflict.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and expanding longstanding relations between their countries.





