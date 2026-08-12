ILHAN OMAR WINS DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR MINNESOTAS 5TH DISTRICT

Rep. Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, according to US media projections.

Omar, a fourth-term Democrat representing a district centered in Minneapolis, captured over 80% of the vote against several primary challengers, according to CBS News.

With more than 95% of the votes counted, unofficial results showed Omar leading with 122,640 votes, followed by Julie Trang Le with 10,201 votes and Latonya T. Reeves with 9,131 votes, according to the New York Times.

Omar's opponents in the Democratic primary were Le, a former federal prosecutor; Reeves; Abena McKenzie; and Nate Schluter.

In the Republican primary for the seat, John Nagel was projected to win with 52.1% of the vote.



