Qatar says Iran-Oman Hormuz talks reached ‘advanced stage,’ urges reopening

Qatar said Tuesday that negotiations between Iran and Oman on arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz have reached "an advanced stage," expressing hope the strategic waterway will reopen "as soon as possible."

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said the talks were at a "critical juncture" and stressed that Doha supports all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

"As mediators, we want the Strait of Hormuz reopened as soon as possible," Ansari said.

He said Qatar was closely following the negotiations and remained supportive of diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement.

Iran and Oman have been negotiating legal and technical arrangements for navigation through the strait after maritime traffic was disrupted following the military conflict between Iran and the US. Tehran has said implementation of any reopening is linked to resolving disputes over what it describes as US violations of the June memorandum of understanding.