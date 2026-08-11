Latin American countries offer aid to quake-hit Colombia

Countries in the Americas have offered humanitarian assistance and rescue support on Tuesday to Colombia following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that killed at least 234 people and injured thousands.

President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday that El Salvador will send two cargo planes with 100 tons of humanitarian aid after Bogota requested supplies rather than foreign rescue personnel.

"Colombia has requested humanitarian aid only in the form of supplies to assist families affected by the earthquake," Bukele wrote on US social media platform X.

He said the first plane would depart late Tuesday and the second Wednesday. The aid had been prepared according to needs communicated by Colombian authorities, he added.

Mexico is also preparing humanitarian assistance, said President Claudia Sheinbaum. The package, known as the "Cali" deployment, includes more than 8,000 food packages, 13,000 basic-needs baskets and 4 tons of medicine.

The US Embassy in Bogota said the Trump administration had activated a Disaster Assistance Response Team, which was expected to arrive Tuesday to support emergency operations and response coordination.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa offered to deploy a search-and-rescue team with 47 rescuers, specialized dogs and equipment capable of operating independently for seven days.

"We put our USAR team at your disposal," said Noboa, referring to the Urban Search and Rescue team. "We are ready to mobilize when you require it."

Argentina also offered assistance, with the Foreign Ministry in direct contact with Colombian authorities, while Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori expressed solidarity with Colombia and said Peru was ready to help.

Venezuela offered to send specialized rescue teams and humanitarian aid, while Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast said his country was available to provide whatever assistance Colombia needs.

Colombian first lady Ana Lucia Pineda said humanitarian collection points had been established in Pereira, where authorities urgently need nonperishable food, medicines, clothing, mattresses, pillows and bedding.

The quake struck western Colombia Monday, causing widespread damage in cities including Cali, Pereira and Quibdo. Rescue operations are underway as authorities search for survivors and assess the extent of the damage.