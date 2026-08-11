UN warns Colombia earthquake toll could rise as remote areas remain unassessed

The humanitarian effects of a powerful earthquake in Colombia could be significantly greater than currently reported as emergency teams have yet to fully assess remote and conflict-affected areas, the UN's resident coordinator in the country warned Tuesday.

Maria Jose Torres Macho said the 7.4-magnitude earthquake, whose epicenter was in the Pacific region of Choco, has affected 14 of Colombia's 32 departments.

"Everything that I'm reporting right now is going to be evolving as we speak, and we are constantly updating," Torres Macho said at a UN briefing.

She said the effect of the earthquake was "bigger than they were expecting," while noting that authorities have more information about damage in major cities than in rural and remote areas.

"We don't know exactly what is the impact in the rural, remote areas," she said. "There might be much more to report and to respond to."

Search and rescue operations remain the priority, while humanitarian agencies are preparing assistance focused on temporary shelter, health, food security and protection.

Torres Macho said Choco and Valle del Cauca, including Cali, were among areas receiving humanitarian support.

She also said the UN is using remote-sensing technology to assess structural and socioeconomic damage, and is deploying additional staff from Bogota to affected regions.

"We have been invited by the national authorities to complement the national response," she said, adding that existing resources are being realigned while additional humanitarian funding is being considered.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said assessments were continuing and authorities reported thousands of injuries, with the death toll continuing to rise.

"Initial reports indicate that 12 departments have been impacted by the earthquake, with thousands of homes damaged and hundreds destroyed," Haq told reporters.

Health and education facilities, as well as roads and airports, have also been affected, he said.

The government is leading and coordinating the response, while shelter, food, safe drinking water and health care are among the most urgent needs, according to Haq.

The World Food Program (WFP) is monitoring the situation and remains in contact with national authorities and humanitarian partners as assessments continue, he said.

Following a request from the government for international assistance, WFP has begun mobilizing support and stands ready to provide food assistance and cash-based response mechanisms to affected populations.

WFP said nearly 4,500 metric tons of food are available through pre-positioned stocks in Colombia, located close enough to affected areas to enable a rapid response if needed, according to Haq.





