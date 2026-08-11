Saudi Arabia: Mecca Agreement with Türkiye, Pakistan 'long-term' deal to boost cooperation

The Mecca agreement between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is a "long-term" defense partnership that will boost cooperation, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said Tuesday.

The deal will bolster efforts to address regional challenges and maintain security and stability, Salman told a Cabinet meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The trilateral summit that led to the deal "reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical ties among the three countries and their shared commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood" while pursuing "common strategic interests."

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the defense agreement Friday at a trilateral summit in Mecca, pledging to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.