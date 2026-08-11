Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore hold joint maritime security drill

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are holding a joint maritime security exercise in Indonesia's Riau Islands aimed at strengthening coordination in some of Southeast Asia's busiest waterways, state media reported Tuesday.

The three-day exercise, which began Monday, brings together Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency, the Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Indonesia's official Antara news agency reported.

Sixty personnel are taking part in the drill, which runs through Wednesday and is being held as part of a high-level meeting on tripartite coast guard cooperation.

Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency Chief Vice Adm. Irvansyah said Tuesday that the exercise demonstrated the three countries' cooperation in maintaining regional maritime security and safety.

"We hope to strengthen maritime security in the waters shared by the three countries, including the Malacca Strait, Singapore Strait and Natuna Sea," Irvansyah said.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Director General Adm. Haji Mohd Rosli bin Abdullah said the exercise also provides an opportunity for the agencies to exchange information, experience and best practices in maritime security.





