China urges Pacific Islands Forum to 'properly handle Taiwan-related issues'

China on Tuesday urged the Pacific Islands Forum to "abide by the one-China principle" and "properly handle Taiwan-related issues," after the forum's chief said that Taiwan would attend an annual summit in Palau next month.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that Taiwan's participation in the events of international organizations "must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, which is a basic norm in international relations confirmed by UNGA (UN General Assembly) Resolution 2758 and a prevailing international consensus."

Beijing "urges the Secretariat of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) to abide by the one-China principle and properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid disrupting the sound and steady development of the relations between China and the PIF," Guo added.

The forum's Secretary General Baron Waqa last week said that an official from Taiwan will attend the Aug. 30-Sept. 4 event, according to Taiwan News.

Taiwan acquired the status of development partner of the forum in 1993, but it was not invited last year by the summit host the Solomon Islands, while China was present.

The Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and Naoero, all members of the PIF, shifted relations to Beijing in the past, with Naoero being the latest to cut ties with Taiwan in 2024, dwindling the number of Taiwan's diplomatic allies to 12.

The PIF comprises 18 members: Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Naoero, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu are among the few allies of Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.





