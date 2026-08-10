US reaffirms support for Yemen amid renewed clashes with Houthis

The US reaffirmed its support for Yemen in confronting Houthi attacks, with Washington highlighting maritime security and counterterrorism among its priorities in the country.

US Mission to Yemen Chargé d'Affaires Neil Hop made the remarks Sunday during his first meeting with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, the embassy said Hop outlined US President Donald Trump's policy priorities and affirmed support for partnerships with Yemen on maritime security and counterterrorism.

It quoted Hop as also backing efforts to combat what the US mission called "Iran-backed Houthi aggression" that threatens Yemen and Washington's regional partners.

The meeting came amid a sharp escalation in fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis, reaching levels not seen since a UN-brokered truce took effect in 2022.

Earlier Sunday, at least seven civilians were killed and around 35 others injured in a Houthi attack on the strategic Mokha port near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and nearby residential areas, according to official Yemeni media.

Government forces said they downed 11 Houthi drones involved in the attack and destroyed a booby-trapped boat that attempted to strike the port.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.



