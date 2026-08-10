At least 13 killed, dozens injured in Russia-Ukraine overnight strikes

People clean debris in a shopping mall hit by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine, August 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight strikes Monday, with casualties reported on both sides.

In Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, a large-scale drone attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk killed 12 people and injured 39 others, the press service of the republic's head said on the Russian social media platform Max.

Authorities said the attack targeted industrial and civilian facilities in the city in the early morning, adding that Tatarstan declared a day of mourning for the victims.

In Russia's Belgorod region, a woman was killed after a drone struck a private home in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, the regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 456 Ukrainian drones overnight across the country and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

In Ukraine's Sumy region, 14 people, including a child, were injured in a Russian guided-bomb attack, Gov. Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

Ukrainian Air Force, meanwhile, claimed it shot down or suppressed 92 Russian drones and three Banderol loitering munitions during an overnight attack.

The independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.