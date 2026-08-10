Trump to sign order seeking more vaccine flexibility: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠will sign ⁠an executive order on Monday "calling for more vaccine flexibility and research," White ⁠House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

The order will call for fewer childhood vaccinations, splitting the childhood measles, mumps ⁠and ⁠rubella vaccine into three shots and delivering the shots at separate medical visits, Axios reported, citing language it obtained.

"The combined MMR ⁠vaccine should be administered in three separate single-disease shots once such products are domestically available and that, to the ⁠maximum ‌extent ‌feasible, all childhood immunizations ⁠should be ‌administered at separate medical visits," the outlet ⁠reported, citing ⁠the order.







