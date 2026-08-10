Trump to sign order seeking more vaccine flexibility: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Monday "calling for more vaccine flexibility and research," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.
The order will call for fewer childhood vaccinations, splitting the childhood measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three shots and delivering the shots at separate medical visits, Axios reported, citing language it obtained.
"The combined MMR vaccine should be administered in three separate single-disease shots once such products are domestically available and that, to the maximum extent feasible, all childhood immunizations should be administered at separate medical visits," the outlet reported, citing the order.