UN warns Israeli military operations in Gaza continue to put civilians 'at risk'

The UN on Monday warned that Israeli military operations across the Gaza Strip continue to endanger Palestinians and deepen humanitarian needs.

"The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that military operations across Gaza continue to put Palestinians at risk and increase humanitarian needs," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Haq said that security and safety partners had recorded multiple such incidents since Friday, several of which reportedly resulted in casualties among civilians.

OCHA reiterated that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected under international humanitarian law, he added.

Meanwhile, humanitarian teams working to address explosive hazards in Gaza have identified and marked more than 1,000 items of explosive ordnance across the strip since hostilities began in October 2023, Haq said, adding that their efforts have helped with the removal of debris, access to critical infrastructure and the restoration of water and sanitation facilities.

"However, humanitarian partners stress that a broader range of essential supplies and specialized equipment must be allowed into Gaza to expand these life-saving services and reduce the risks faced by civilians, including children, as well as humanitarian workers," he said.

In Gaza, a ceasefire agreement was reached to halt Israel's genocide, which has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 since October 2023. The war has caused extensive destruction, affecting 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at about $70 billion.