Trump says ‘massive escalation’ against Iran remains an option

President Donald Trump on Monday declined to say what would come next in talks with Iran, but indicated that the US retains the ability to pursue a major military escalation.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "You'll find out, when asked what would follow the latest round of negotiations, which he had previously described as Iran's "last chance" before possible military action.

Asked whether a "massive escalation" remained on the table, Trump said the US has the capability to pursue such an option if he chooses to do so.

"Well, we have that certain ability if we want to do that," Trump said. "Yeah, you'll find out."

The president said the US is going to ask for money for the damage Iran has done over a 50-year period.

"If there's damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages," he added.







