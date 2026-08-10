Turkish parliament passes 'National Solidarity' bill as part of Terror-Free Türkiye process

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion, prepared as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye process, was passed by the Turkish parliament on Monday.

The legislation was approved after approximately 12 hours of debate in the parliament, with 468 lawmakers voting in favor, 88 against and 6 abstaining.

The bill sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions and related proceedings after authorities determine that the PKK/KCK terrorist organizations and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

The law covers offenses such as membership in, aiding or promoting the terror group, as well as crimes committed as part of its activities and terrorism-financing offenses committed in its favor.