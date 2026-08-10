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News World Iran appoints Abdollahi Armed Forces chief, Vahidi IRGC commander

Iran appoints Abdollahi Armed Forces chief, Vahidi IRGC commander

Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei named Revolutionary Guards general Ali Abdollahi head of the country's armed forces on Monday, while also confirming a new commander of the Guards, putting his imprimatur on the country's military.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 10,2026 08:13 PM
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IRAN APPOINTS ABDOLLAHI ARMED FORCES CHIEF, VAHIDI IRGC COMMANDER

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued decrees Monday appointing six senior military commanders, including successors to four commanders killed in the Israeli-US attacks, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Ali Abdollahi was appointed chief of staff of the Armed Forces, succeeding Abdolrahim Mousavi, while Ahmad Vahidi was named commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), succeeding Mohammad Pakpour.

In separate decrees, Kioumars Heydari was appointed deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces, while Mostafa Izadi was named deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

Khamenei also appointed Ali Azmaei commander of the IRGC Navy, succeeding slain Alireza Tangsiri.

Hossein Taeb was appointed head of the IRGC's Basij Organization, succeeding slain Gholamreza Soleimani.