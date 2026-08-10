Iran appoints Abdollahi Armed Forces chief, Vahidi IRGC commander

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued decrees Monday appointing six senior military commanders, including successors to four commanders killed in the Israeli-US attacks, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Ali Abdollahi was appointed chief of staff of the Armed Forces, succeeding Abdolrahim Mousavi, while Ahmad Vahidi was named commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), succeeding Mohammad Pakpour.

In separate decrees, Kioumars Heydari was appointed deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces, while Mostafa Izadi was named deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

Khamenei also appointed Ali Azmaei commander of the IRGC Navy, succeeding slain Alireza Tangsiri.

Hossein Taeb was appointed head of the IRGC's Basij Organization, succeeding slain Gholamreza Soleimani.