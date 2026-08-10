Nearly half of Britons want fewer or no migrants from Israel: Survey

British people have a more negative view of immigration in 2026 than in 2016, with almost half of them expressing that they want to see fewer or no migrants from Israel, according to a recent survey released on Monday.

A new YouGov survey, comparing the shift in public opinion on migration between 2016 and 2026, showed that Britons are now more likely to want fewer or no migrants from Russia, Israel, India, and the US than in 2016.

The results suggested that there has been an eight-point increase in the number wanting to see fewer or no migrants from Israel, from 39% in 2016 to 47% now.

According to the study, this is presumably a result of attitudes toward Israel souring as a result of Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza.

The survey also showed that some 69% of Britons say immigration over the last 10 years has been too high, compared with 70% in 2016 when they were asked the same question.

Similarly, it suggested that 43% of respondents are now most likely to say migration has been mostly bad for the UK, a 10-point increase from 2016, compared with 21% who say it has been mostly good and 29% who say it has been "both good and bad."