Australia probes near-miss collision of two planes on tarmac at Sydney airport

A Jetstar A320 and a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 narrowly avoided colliding on the tarmac at Sydney airport on Sunday, the ⁠Australian Transport Safety ⁠Bureau was told, it said, as it began an investigation into the incident.

The Jetstar plane was taxiing for ⁠take off to Queensland state's Gold Coast when its flight crew saw the Qatar Airways plane, which was being towed by an aircraft tug, very close on a crossing taxiway, the regulator said.

"Both aircraft were stopped abruptly," the transport safety bureau said in a statement.

A cabin ⁠crew ⁠member on the Jetstar plane was injured, and the connection between the Qatar Airways plane's nose gear and the aircraft tug was damaged, the regulator said.

Jetstar, the budget arm of Australia's national carrier Qantas, said it was investigating the incident, ⁠too.

"Our aircraft was following instructions by Air Traffic Control when the pilots were forced to brake firmly after another aircraft came in close proximity," a Jetstar spokesperson said in a statement.

Qatar Airways did not immediately ⁠respond ‌to a ‌request for comment.

The incident comes a ⁠day after Sydney ‌Airport was hit by widespread delays sparked by government agency Airservices Australia enacting "departure ⁠spacing" due to roster ⁠problems with air traffic controllers.

Airservices Australia did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.