2 killed, 31 injured in Russia-Ukraine overnight strikes

Moscow and Kyiv on Sunday accused each other of overnight strikes that killed two people in northeastern Ukraine and injured a total of 31 on both sides.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, two people were killed, and 12 others injured in a Russian strike on a residential building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

A Russian attack on coastal Odesa injured six people and damaged cars and residential buildings in several areas, Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said on Telegram.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that Russia targeted the Odesa region with missiles and launched 202 drones overnight, with 174 intercepted or suppressed over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed on Telegram that its forces intercepted and destroyed 153 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia, occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

In Russia's Belgorod region, acting Gov. Alexander Shuvayev said 13 people, including two children, were injured in overnight strikes.

Drone explosions damaged at least four apartment buildings and sparked fires, including in two cars parked near an apartment building and at a private home, he said on Telegram.

Independent verification of the claims from both sides is difficult due to the ongoing war.



