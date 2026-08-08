Armenia-Azerbaijan peace established a year ago ‘visible, tangible’: Armenian premier

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Saturday that peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan a year ago is "visible and tangible," calling the Aug. 8, 2025 agreement a historic turning point for his country.

He said Armenia now refers to the trilateral summit at the White House, along with US President Donald Trump, as a "Peace Summit," and the joint declaration signed by the sides as a " Peace Declaration."

"The peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan is visible and tangible to everyone," Pashinyan said.

He said Armenian voters reaffirmed their support for peace in the June 7 parliamentary elections, but acknowledged that the peace process has not yet reached its final stage.

The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, initialed by the two countries' foreign ministers in Washington last year, still requires signing and ratification, while border delimitation has yet to be completed, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan described Aug. 8, 2025 as a dividing line in Armenia's history, saying the country had been in an "impasse" before the agreement and now faces "boundless prospects."

He also highlighted the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, saying it would soon help end Armenia's isolation, become an economic backbone for the country and the region, and encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to view each other as neighbors rather than "obstacles."

Pashinyan urged abandoning rhetoric about territorial and "reversionary" rights and focusing on the irreversible peaceful coexistence of the two peoples.

He thanked Trump for his efforts to establish peace and congratulated the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the anniversary, saying: "At last, we have a day that brings us peace rather than inflaming us."

In August last year, the two Southern Caucasus neighbors signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House along with Trump, aiming to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.

Both countries have fought a series of cross-border wars in the Karabakh region within Azerbaijan since the late 1980s. Baku fully liberated its territory in 2023.



