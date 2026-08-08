Azerbaijani president, Armenian premier discuss peace anniversary, bilateral ties in phone call

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke by phone Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the Washington "Peace Summit," as well as the signing of the text of the peace agreement.

According to the Azerbaijani presidency, the leaders noted progress in normalizing relations over the past year and stressed the important role of US President Donald Trump and the US government in advancing the peace process.

They said the development of bilateral trade and economic ties is a tangible benefit of peace, citing Azerbaijani oil product exports to Armenia and cargo transit through Azerbaijan to Armenia and from Armenia to other destinations.

Pashinyan and Aliyev also discussed implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) in line with agreements reached in Washington.

They emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to advance the peace process and promote lasting peace, stability, connectivity and economic cooperation in the region.

On Aug. 8, 2025, the two South Caucasus neighbors signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House along with Trump, aiming to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.

Both countries have fought a series of cross-border wars over the Karabakh region since the late 1980s. Azerbaijan regained full control of the territory in 2023.



