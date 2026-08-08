Türkiye celebrates ASEAN’s 59th anniversary

Türkiye on Saturday marked the 59th anniversary of the establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expressing its desire to continue working with the bloc.

"As ASEAN's newest Dialogue Partner, we will be pleased to continue working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Türkiye was accepted as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner in July during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.



