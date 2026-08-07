Kyrgyz president, Armenian premier discuss trade, economic cooperation in Cholpon-Ata

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday on the sidelines of a Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata, where they discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The leaders reviewed bilateral ties, including trade, investment and industrial cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and international issues, according to the Kyrgyz presidency.

Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to strengthening relations with Armenia, which he said are based on traditional friendship, mutual respect and shared values, according to the statement.

He expressed confidence that the talks would give fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation and help identify new areas for collaboration.

Pashinyan, meanwhile, highlighted Kyrgyzstan's recent socioeconomic progress, citing strong economic growth and the implementation of major investment projects.

He said those achievements created favorable conditions for expanding trade and economic cooperation with Armenia, adding that improved transport connectivity in the South Caucasus would further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

Zhaparov and Pashinyan expressed confidence that the agreements reached would help deepen Kyrgyz-Armenian cooperation in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

Separately, Zhaparov met heads of government from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, including the prime ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as representatives of observer state Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

He said Kyrgyzstan views the EAEU as a key platform for deepening economic integration and mutually beneficial cooperation, reaffirming the country's commitment to active participation in the bloc.





