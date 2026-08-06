Thailand, Myanmar leaders meet in Bangkok to discuss cooperation

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday hosted Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok, where the two leaders discussed ways to boost trade and strengthen cooperation, according to a local media report.

Min arrived on a two-day visit, his first to Thailand since taking office as president in April, Thai PBS World reported.

The visit comes as Thailand seeks to encourage Myanmar's renewed engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), from whose leaders' summits Myanmar has been excluded since the military seized power in 2021.

Anutin welcomed the Myanmar leader at Government House in Bangkok, where the two inspected a guard of honor before holding closed-door talks.

The discussions were expected to focus on cross-border security, trade facilitation, energy cooperation and efforts to promote peace and stability along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Min and Anutin are also scheduled to attend a Thailand-Myanmar Business Forum.

The visit is Min Aung Hlaing's fourth overseas trip since assuming the presidency in April, following visits to China, India and Laos.

The visit also follows a recent move by Myanmar authorities to allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to meet detained former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for the first time in years.

Min, who led the military coup that ousted Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, assumed the presidency and appointed a new Cabinet in April.