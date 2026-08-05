Kyrgyzstan begins joint economic forum with Russia

A Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum opened on Wednesday, bringing together government officials and business representatives from the two countries to discuss regional economic cooperation through 2030.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev is leading the Kyrgyz side, while Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk heads the Russian delegation to the forum, held on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul in eastern Kyrgyzstan.

The forum's agenda includes an assessment of Kyrgyzstan's first decade as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as the impact of closer economic ties and remaining regulatory, customs, and logistics hurdles to bilateral trade.

Participants are also expected to discuss expanding cooperation beyond trade and developing joint industrial and technological projects in areas including energy, machinery, agriculture, and digital technologies.

Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently, with discussions focusing on joint hydropower projects, including their financing and technological development.

The forum will also address conditions for Russian businesses operating in Kyrgyzstan, including possible government support and guarantees.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia are expected to identify a number of priority projects aimed at shaping bilateral economic cooperation through 2030.

The forum is being held together with the 12th Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference under the theme "Kyrgyzstan 2030: Partnership Between the Regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia as a Driver of Growth."