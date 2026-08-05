Nearly 20 Islamic countries weigh 'collective measures' over Al-Aqsa: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said nearly 20 Islamic countries discussed "collective measures" against Israel's recent violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque during a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem in Amman on Wednesday, stressing that regional crises should not distract international attention from developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting and responding to a question from Anadolu, Fidan said participants focused exclusively on recent Israeli actions targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Today, we attended a truly historic meeting in Amman," Fidan said, adding: "There were serious exchanges of views. Distinguished countries of the Islamic world expressed both their concerns and their anger, while also discussing practical, diplomatic and other steps that should be taken."

He said the ongoing war in the Gulf, the regional and global repercussions stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the resulting shift in international attention had not diverted the participants' focus from "the Palestinian issue, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Gaza and the West Bank."

"Because we know that if our attention is diverted to one issue, Israel will find it easier to carry out what it is doing in Gaza, at Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the Jerusalem issue and in the West Bank," he said.

The minister reiterated Jordan's historical and legal role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem and said Türkiye regards Al-Aqsa Mosque as one of its own sacred sites.

"Our president (Erdoğan), our government, our state and our society see Al-Aqsa Mosque as one of our own holy places. Any violation directed against it is regarded as a violation of the values of our nation," Fidan said.

He added that Türkiye and Jordan had delivered a message of solidarity on Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa during the meeting.

QUARTET DISCUSSES GAZA PEACE PLAN, REGIONAL VISION



Fidan also said he attended the fifth ministerial meeting of the "Group of Four," comprising Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Pakistan, where ministers discussed developments in Gaza and efforts to implement a peace plan.

He said the four countries had been working actively to advance the plan, noting that Egypt and Türkiye continue to play mediation roles.

The ministers also examined what Fidan described as Israel's approach to the peace process.

"We seriously discussed how to respond to and manage Israel's attitude, its disregard for international law and its failure to abide by rules during the implementation of the peace plan," he said.

Fidan said the ministers had reached several decisions that would be conveyed to their respective leaders, adding: "You will see steps related to those decisions in the coming days."

The meeting also addressed broader regional tensions, including risks associated with the conflict, instability linked to the Red Sea, and the possibility of further escalation, he said.

Fidan said the four countries also reviewed a regional vision document they have been jointly developing, describing it as an initial framework aimed at providing lasting solutions to the region's longstanding challenges.

"This will be the first step toward drawing a framework for permanently resolving the problems across the region," he said. "By systematically completing this work, we hope to establish lasting regional stability, security and peace step by step."