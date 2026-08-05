Russian missile strikes on Kyiv injure at least 3: Mayor

Russian missiles struck Ukraine's capital early Wednesday, injuring at least three people and damaging buildings, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko said on Telegram that Kyiv and the surrounding region came under a ballistic missile attack, with multiple missiles heading toward the city as air defense forces engaged incoming targets.

He said strikes and falling debris caused damage in several districts, including Obolon, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi.

"Medics hospitalized three people injured in the enemy attack. One of them is in serious condition," he said.

Klitschko said there may still be people trapped under the debris, and a search-and-rescue operation is underway.



