Guatemala’s Fuego volcano intensifies, prompting US security alert

The Fuego volcano is seen in San Juan Alotenango on August 5, 2026, after a powerful eruption forced evacuations in the area. (AFP)

Guatemala's Fuego volcano intensified Wednesday as authorities warned of increased volcanic activity that could affect three departments and disrupt transportation.

Guatemala's National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) said the volcano was emitting a mixture of ash, rocks and hot gases, while volcanic flows remained at moderate levels but were expected to intensify.

The agency warned that the departments of Sacatepequez, Escuintla and Chimaltenango could be affected.

INSIVUMEH said National Route 14, between kilometer markers 83 and 103 and connecting Escuintla and Alotenango, remained closed because of the volcanic activity.

It also warned that changing ash emissions and wind conditions could lead to the temporary closure of La Aurora International Airport, although operations continued normally Wednesday.

The US Embassy urged American citizens to monitor local conditions, follow updates from Guatemalan authorities and prepare for possible travel disruptions caused by volcanic ash.

It also advised travelers to expect delays as the situation develops.

Guatemalan authorities began evacuating residents from communities near the volcano earlier this week after volcanic activity increased, while emergency teams opened temporary shelters for displaced families.

Officials also stepped up monitoring of the volcano and continued assessing the risk of pyroclastic flows and ashfall in surrounding communities.

The increased activity has disrupted transportation in the area, with authorities maintaining road closures and warning residents to avoid affected zones until conditions improve.

Emergency services remained on alert as they monitored further changes in the volcano's activity.

Fuego, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of Guatemala City, is one of Central America's most active volcanoes.

In 2018, its deadliest eruption in decades killed more than 200 people, left hundreds missing and forced thousands to flee.