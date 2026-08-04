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News World Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations against Russia

Zelenskyy approves new SBU operations against Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy approved new SBU operations against Russia and supports internal reforms to eliminate unpatriotic elements, without revealing details.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 04,2026 03:22 PM
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ZELENSKYY APPROVES NEW SBU OPERATIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he had approved new operations by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) against Russia.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy also said he supported further changes to the agency's internal structure.

He said SBU head Oleksandr Poklad had briefed him on the agency's operational priorities for August.

"I also agreed with the head of the SBU to take further steps to clear the internal structure of the service of those who work for themselves, and not for Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy did not disclose the nature or targets of the newly approved operations.