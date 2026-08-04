Spain says irregular entry via Ceuta, Melilla does not grant access to Europe

Spain on Monday said entering the country irregularly through its North African enclaves of Ceuta or Melilla does not grant the right to remain in the territory, travel to the mainland or move freely within Europe.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said "no court ruling has changed this."

The ministry said a recent Supreme Court ruling "clarifies which procedure applies to those arriving by sea" but "does not amend the Immigration Act," "does not declare refusal of entry at the border unlawful," "does not open any route of entry," and "does not prevent returns."

It added that authorities reinforced the border with a 500-meter maritime containment barrier at the Tarajal breakwater, describing it as "compatible with the ruling and with returns."

According to the ministry, nearly all of those who crossed into Ceuta on July 30 have already been returned to Morocco.

The ministry said Ceuta and Melilla operate under "a border control regime unique in Europe," with one control at the border with Morocco and a second Schengen control before departure by sea or air to mainland Spain.

It said no one is allowed to travel to mainland Spain without first identifying themselves to police.

The ministry said the country's extraordinary regularization process "bears no relation to these events" because it applies only to people already living in Spain before Jan. 1, 2026.

"Anyone who crossed on 30 July is excluded. The only route is the legal one," it added.





