Turkish football club Trabzonspor begins transfer talks with Mohamed Salah

Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor said on Tuesday it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.
"Negotiations have been launched to transfer professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, to our club," the club said in a statement on Türkiye's public disclosure platform.
The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season.
Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).