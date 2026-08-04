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News Sports Turkish football club Trabzonspor begins transfer talks with Mohamed Salah

Turkish football club Trabzonspor begins transfer talks with Mohamed Salah

Turkish football club Trabzonspor announced late Tuesday that it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. In a statement sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange by Trabzonspor and published on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform, the Black Sea club said: "Negotiations have begun over the transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club."

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published August 05,2026 12:22 AM
Updated August 05,2026 12:23 AM
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TURKISH FOOTBALL CLUB TRABZONSPOR BEGINS TRANSFER TALKS WITH MOHAMED SALAH

Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday it had begun transfer ⁠negotiations with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

"Negotiations have been launched to ⁠transfer ⁠professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, ⁠to our club," the club said in a ⁠statement ‌on ‌Türkiye's public ⁠disclosure ‌platform.

The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).