Turkish football club Trabzonspor begins transfer talks with Mohamed Salah

Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday it had begun transfer ⁠negotiations with Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

"Negotiations have been launched to ⁠transfer ⁠professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, ⁠to our club," the club said in a ⁠statement ‌on ‌Türkiye's public ⁠disclosure ‌platform.



The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).



