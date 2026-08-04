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Türkiye offers condolences over deadly traffic accident in Angola

Türkiye expressed condolences after a deadly accident in Angola's Kwanza Sul, which killed 22 people, extending sympathies to families and the Angolan people.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 04,2026 10:18 PM
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TÜRKIYE OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER DEADLY TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN ANGOLA

Türkiye expressed condolences Tuesday following a deadly traffic accident in the Southern African nation of Angola that claimed multiple lives.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a traffic accident that occurred yesterday (3 August) in Kwanza Sul province of Angola."

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Angola," the ministry said.

According to Angolan authorities, 22 people were killed in the traffic accident.