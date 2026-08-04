Death toll from floods in India’s Kerala state rises to 20

The death toll from floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to 20, state-run Doordarshan News reported Tuesday.

Around 11,500 people have been relocated to relief camps, while rescue and relief operations remain underway across the state, it said.

V.D. Satheesan, chief minister of Kerala, said on US social media platform X that he had visited disaster relief camps in rain-affected areas.

"We will overcome this together," he said.

In another post on X, Satheesan said "strict legal action will be initiated against those spreading fake news on social media to create unnecessary public panic."

India experiences heavy monsoon rains each year, typically from June to September, often triggering floods and causing extensive property damage.