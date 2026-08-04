Guatemala volcano erupts, prompts evacuation of villagers

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash and rocks after authorities raised the alert level to orange, as seen from San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, August 4, 2026. (REUTERS)

Authorities in Guatemala have evacuated at least two villages after the Fuego volcano erupted, according to media reports on Tuesday.

On Monday, Fuego, one of the most active volcanoes in the Western Hemisphere, began spewing lava and ash, prompting safety measures.

By early Tuesday, the country's volcanic monitoring agency reported that pyroclastic flows, made up of hot gases, ash, and volcanic debris, were continuing to move down the volcano's southeastern slope, according to the BBC.

In response, Guatemala's disaster management agency, Conred, declared a nationwide orange alert, the second-highest warning level, and cautioned that additional pyroclastic flows and large ash clouds could develop.

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows shut, while schools near the volcano suspended classes as a precaution. Fuego lies about 16 kilometers (10 miles) west of Antigua, a UNESCO World Heritage city renowned for its colonial architecture that is also a popular tourist destination. The volcano itself is also a well-known hiking attraction.

Officials have urged residents and visitors alike to avoid the volcano's slopes and other high-risk areas.

In 2018, Fuego's eruption killed more than 200 people, many of them when rapidly moving pyroclastic flows swept through the Las Lajas ravine.