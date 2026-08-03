Türkiye’s 1st homegrown locomotive exported to Africa

Türkiye's first domestically produced diesel-electric shunting locomotive has been exported to Africa, marking a new milestone in the country's railway industry.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a statement that the DE 10000 shunting locomotive was produced at Turkish railway manufacturer Turasas.

"We sent off our DE 10000 shunting locomotive to Tanzania — our locomotive, a product of domestic engineering," he said.

Uraloglu said the locomotive was shipped to Tanzania on July 29 and will arrive at the Dar es Salaam Port.

Uraloglu added that the locomotive features Türkiye's first homegrown diesel engine boasting over 1,000 horsepower, developed in collaboration between Turasas and the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak).

"The engineering know-how and design capabilities gained during the engine's development elevated Türkiye's technological competence in power systems to the next level, as the engine stands out as a strategic product meeting the needs of various sectors, especially the railway industry," he added.