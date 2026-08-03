Heavily-pregnant woman dies after balcony fall, husband held

A heavily pregnant woman died after falling from the balcony of her home in western Türkiye, with police detaining her husband, state news agency Anadolu reported Monday.

The 35-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, died late on Sunday.

A Sudanese national, she was living with her husband in a fourth-floor flat in the city of Bursa.

Her husband, 37, who was home at the time of the incident with their three-year-old daughter, was taken into custody with police opening an investigation, it said.

The husband told police that his wife had jumped out of the bedroom window.

In his testimony, he told police he met his wife in Sudan and they had been married for five years.

He admitted to solvent abuse, saying the habit often caused fights including one on Sunday night.

Two neighbours also reported hearing sounds of a fight, Anadolu said.















